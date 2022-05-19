Islay

Pioneer communities: Six Scottish Islands announce net zero by 2040 goal

Net Zero Now

Holyrood reveals the six islands have signed up to Carbon Neutral Islands project, which aims to reach net zero emissions 10 years ahead of the rest of the UK

clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read
