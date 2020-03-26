IFC
IFC teams up with Japanese finance firm to fund Asian efficiency projects
Pact with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance to benefit developing Asian nations
Are New Zealand's cows to blame for rainforest destruction?
Row between green groups and farmers highlights cattle industry's links to rainforest palm oil plantations
World Bank body breached standards for palm oil financing, says internal audit
Green groups call for International Finance Corp to freeze all investment in palm oil plantations
Thailand to spend $644m on renewable energy projects
Solar, wind and hydro facilities planned, while first nuclear plant expected online by 2020