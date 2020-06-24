Internal Energy Market
Green Alliance: UK must look to EU interconnection amid 'crumbling' nuclear plans
Think tank argues UK should negotiate access to electricity interconnection with Europe through internal energy market in order to keep costs and CO2 down
Report: UK-EU electricity interconnectors 'crucial' for post-Brexit decarbonisation
Status of cross-border electricity cables connecting UK and Europe must be top priority for future relationship with EU, argues think tank E3G
Elecxit? Leaving EU electricity market could cost UK £270m a year, UKERC warns
UK Energy Research Centre analysis argues single electricity market has been a success story and that 'Elecxit' could 'turn back the clock'
Brexit White Paper: Government offers non-regression requirement to maintain high green standards
Insertion of a non-regression requirement in any final agreement was a key ask from environmental campaigners