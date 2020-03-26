interest rates
'Enticing proposition': HSBC and Walmart launch green finance programme to drive carbon cuts in retail supply chain
Under the programme Walmart will offer its suppliers favourable financing rates in return for progress on cutting emissions
Thames Water inks funding deal with pollution-linked interest rates
Water supplier agrees £1.4bn revolving credit facility that offers cheaper interest rates as reward for boosting ESG performance
Dutch science giant DSM pioneers pollution-linked interest rates
Health, nutrition and materials conglomerate agrees €1bn revolving credit facility that offers cheaper interest rates in reward for climate action