Intelligent Energy
Intelligent Energy debuts 'economically competitive' fuel cell generator range
Fuel cell developer debuts new portfolio of products designed for portable and stationary clean power generation
Intelligent Energy clears fuel cell powered drones for take-off
UK firm to supply fuel cells for unmanned aerial vehicles, as clean tech industry starts to tap into drone potential
Sky's the limit for Intelligent Energy's hydrogen-powered drone
New hydrogen fuel cell range extender could keep drones airborne for more than double the time of battery-powered drones
Intelligent Energy hails 'transformational' £1.2bn India fuel cell deal
UK company to provide power to 27,400 mobile masts in India through Essential Energy subsidiary
Intelligent Energy reveals hydrogen battery that can charge your iPhone for up to a week
Pioneering technology could cost as little as £4 and can be fitted into existing iPhone 6 models
Intelligent Energy completes $15m portable fuel cell acquisition
UK firm boosts consumer technology strategy with purchase of portable fuel cell assets from Société Bic
Fuel cell powered phones and phone masts promise revenue boost for Intelligent Energy
UK-based fuel cell specialist hails 'transformational year', as first set of financial results fuels optimism for 2015
Apple to power Upp hydrogen charger market
IT giant announces UK retail launch of Intelligent Energy's Upp hydrogen fuel cell device charging unit
Intelligent Energy raises £55m in stellar clean tech IPO
Fuel cell specialist completes London floatation that values the company at £639m
Intelligent Energy plans £40m flotation
Fuel cell company has already raised almost £90m to develop fuel cells for vehicles, personal electronics, and energy storage
Intelligent Energy inks major deal to power up India's telecoms network
New 15-year contract will see India's Microqual adopt hydrogen fuel cells to power country's rapidly expanding mobile networks
Intelligent Energy inks deal to deliver clean fuel cells to Indian telco sector
UK clean tech firm signs "multi-million dollar, multi-year agreement" that promises to slash costs and carbon emissions for fast-expanding Indian mobile phone network
Phone out of battery? Intelligent Energy says there's an Upp for that
New portable fuel cell charging device launched in Africa with a view to giving more people access to mobile technologies
Intelligent Energy completes $51m funding round
UK fuel cell developer to use fresh funding to develop consumer electronics and stationary power businesses
Intelligent Energy inks partnership to take fuel cells into Indian telco market
Memorandum of Understanding raises prospects of major Indian supply deal for UK clean tech firm
Intelligent Energy hails fuel cell power density breakthrough
Coalition of leading UK firms reveals major leap forward in fuel cell performance, promising significant improvements to zero emission vehicles
Could a fuel cell power your smart phone?
Intelligent Energy and Cable & Wireless team up for Channel Islands trial of innovative fuel cell-powered mobile devices
SMILE: Cost-effective fuel cells within reach, say Suzuki and Intelligent Energy
SMILE joint venture unveils ready-to-scale production plant for fuel cell systems
Intelligent Energy charged up with $35m fuel cell funding round
Loughborough-based fuel cell firm now valued at around $500m
All SMILEs as Intelligent Energy and Suzuki form new fuel cell venture
Companies aim to accelerate commercialisation of fuel cells for new generation of low-carbon vehicles
Intelligent Energy boosts fuel cell prospects with £7m funding round
UK clean energy developer completes funding round and reveals manufacturing plans
Intelligent Energy boss reckons fuel cell cars are nearing the starting grid
Chief executive urges British government to learn from Germany and deliver hydrogen refuelling infrastructure
London unveils first zero-emission black cab
Deputy mayor outlines plan to showcase 20 fuel cell-powered taxis on the capital's roads by 2012
