Infracapital

Gridserve set to accelerate EV infrastructure rollout with £200m investment boost

Investment

Gridserve set to accelerate EV infrastructure rollout with £200m investment boost

Clean energy pioneer reveals it has secured £200m from Infracapital to help drive ambitious transport decarbonisation plans

clock 08 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read
04

Are Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on a climate collision course with the public?

03 August 2022 • 8 min read
05

Octopus Energy and Nest snap up stake in Hornsea One offshore wind farm

03 August 2022 • 3 min read