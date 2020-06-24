Incisive Media
ITV News at Ten places spotlight on climate crisis
'Earth on the Edge' series kicked off this week with segment on deforestation, as broadcaster promises to beef up coverage of the climate crisis
Incisive Media unveils new events sustainability strategy
Publisher of BusinessGreen to work towards International Standard ISO 20121 for all its events
Pedal the Pond: Team break world record as they complete crossing in 40 days
Raised over £167,000
Former Incisive Media chair Dame Helen Alexander passes away
Dame Helen Alexander was the first female president of the CBI and held a number of other influential business roles