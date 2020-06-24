Hyundai
Kia and Hyundai invest £85m in UK EV start-up
The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in electric vehicle and mobility services.
Hydrogen fuel cell sector enjoys record 2019 as demand soars
Strong growth anticipated for both the hydrogen fuel cell sector and conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade, as EV uptake continues to accelerate
From traffic hell to EV heaven: Could zero emission vehicles usher in an era of 'road calm'?
A new driving test devised by Hyundai provides further evidence that electric vehicles are not just cleaner, they lead to calmer, safer drivers too
Hyundai launches solar powered car in Korea
Sonata Hybrid features optional PV panels on the roof that could provide up to 800 miles of free driving a year
Hyundai revs up $6.7bn fuel cell vision
Auto giant reveals ambitious plan to hugely increase fuel cell production capacity
Hydrogen car smashes world records in six-day demonstration around M25
Government-backed group last week drove a Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell car for 6,096 unbroken miles around the M25
Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell - Has hydrogen's time finally come?
The first 1,000 production run of the zero emissions SUV is being targeted at businesses, but the technology could make a bigger splash
Kia and Hyundai agree $100m fine for US Clean Air Act violation
Car makers agree sum to resolve legal claim from EPA that they understated emissions data for some 2012 and 2013 models
Hyundai eyes mass market for fuel cell cars with California launch
Seoul-based company delivers first hydrogen-powered Tucson SUV to customer in California
Automakers join up to launch £31m hydrogen fuel cell challenge
BMW, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota join scheme to roll out 110 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles across Europe
Innovative thinking needed to boost electric car take-up, says Lord Deben
Committee on Climate Change chair warns simply offering grants is 'not good enough', UK must make it easier for consumers to make green choices
Hyundai targets mass producing fuel cell cars in "world first"
First ix35, a hydrogen powered version of the popular Tuscon SUV, rolled off the production line yesterday
UK to rev up $4bn fuel cell sector, says Carbon Trust
Hyundai also set to start rolling out first hydrogen ix35 Fuel Cell vehicles in Korea this year
Toyota to resume Japanese hybrid car production
Automaker to restart production of Prius, Lexus CT 250h and HS 250h following earthquake and tsunami
Industry fires gun on green jobs race
Blue-chip firms promise green jobs investment if G20 leaders deliver low-carbon policies
South Korea revs up plan for electric car hub
Nation aims to capture 10 per cent of global market for plug-in autos by 2015
Samsung and Bosch to jointly produce electric car batteries by 2011
Firms to invest $409m in South Korean plant with ambitious goal of capturing 30 per cent of global market