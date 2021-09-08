Hydrogen Taskforce

JCB heir Jo Bamford set to launch £1bn low-carbon hydrogen investment fund

Investment

New investment fund HyCap unveiled in same week as new Building a Hydrogen Society aims to help policymakers accelerate transition to greener fuels

clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
