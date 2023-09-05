Hydrogen In Aviation

Aerospace giants launch new Hydrogen in Aviation alliance

Aviation

Aerospace giants launch new Hydrogen in Aviation alliance

New group comprising Airbus, Bristol Airport, Easyjet, GKN Aerospace, Rolls Royce Holdings, and Ørsted calls for new hydrogen fuelled aviation R&D fund

clock 05 September 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Demystifying the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero for local authorities

15 November 2023 • 9 min read
04

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read