SDG9: How Air Liquide is harnessing hydrogen to help fuel an industrial revolution
French firm is banking big on hydrogen's potential to transform energy, transport, industry - and its own business - in pursuit of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Asian Games to showcase UK hydrogen bus technology
Partnership will see Ecubes Arcola showcase hydrogen vehicles and infrastructure at the forthcoming 2018 Asian Games
Toyota ramps up hydrogen fuel cell production in preparation for sales surge
Carmaker expects sales of its hydrogen fuel cell electric cars to soar 10-fold to at least 30,000 a year after 2020
'It's not about silver bullets': Shell explains how hydrogen could fit into 'mosaic' of green transport options
Shell's business development manager, Mike Copson, talks to BusinessGreen about how hydrogen fits into the oil giant's transport plans
Hydrogen sirens: Metropolitan Police to roll out fuel cell cars
UK's largest police force to order new hydrogen-powered squad cars under government-funded project