Hybrit Development

'Rock cavern' storage promises to almost halve the cost of hydrogen for fossil-free steel production

Energy

'Rock cavern' storage promises to almost halve the cost of hydrogen for fossil-free steel production

Fossil-free steel pilot from SSAB, LKAB, and Vattenfall finds that 'lined rock cavern' hydrogen storage cuts gas production costs by up to 40 per cent

clock 17 October 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read