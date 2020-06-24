highview
Could LAES rival batteries in the growing energy storage market?
VIDEO: Highview Power has just switched on the world's first liquid air energy storage plant in Bury - BusinessGreen went to take a look
World first: Liquid air energy storage plant opens in Manchester
Cutting edge energy storage technology cools air to turn it into liquid form
Highview wins £1.5m backing for liquid air energy storage
Hybrid LAES system will demonstrate ability to respond to grid frequency events within one second, says Highview