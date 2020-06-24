HFC
Kigali Amendment: UK promises to lead global HFC crackdown
UK becomes one of the first countries in the world to fully ratify amendment to Montreal Protocol extending crackdown on HFCs to cooling technologies
European retailers lagging behind on HFC phase-out, report warns
In drive to rid fridges and other products of harmful greenhouse gases, retailers must not lose focus on delivering energy efficiency, engineering firm Emerson advises
UK begins ratification of landmark HFC emissions treaty
Britain becomes one of first countries to start process of ratifying last year's Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which aims to reduce emissions from fridges, air con and other appliances
Aldi targets greener groceries with natural refrigerant rollout for UK stores
Supermarket retailer installing CO2-based refrigeration technology across all its UK stores in a bid to cut warming impact
Trump makes polluting projects a priority for first 100 days
Republican candidate's scandal-stricken campaign attempts to reset with policy programme focused on approving Keystone pipeline and slashing climate funding
Global HFC deal delivers 'huge win for the climate'
Governments agree to crack down on HFC use through revision to Montreal Protocol
Businesses join world leaders in push for stricter regulation of toxic greenhouse gases
Nations including the US, Chile and Canada, alongside more than 500 businesses, call for an amendment to Montreal Protocol to freeze use of toxic cooling agents hydrofluorocarbons
Could the Paris Agreement enter into force this year?
Paris deal now likely to take effect before end of 2017, as UN invites countries to special ratification event in September
Sainsbury's becomes first company to use naturally refrigerated trucks
Initial delivery makes supermarket first company in the world to use the prototype technology, which uses only CO2 refrigerant
COP21: Countries beef up efforts to tackle black carbon
Government and industry groups sign up to new plan to curb short-lived climate pollutants
Talks kick off for HFC crackdown
International diplomats gather in Dubai to begin process of outlawing potent greenhouse gas used in fridges and air conditioning units
New Climate Economy's 10 ways to solve climate change
Major new report says world must invest $1tr per year in renewable energy and energy efficiency
Temperature controlled urban distribution in a sustainable way
Industry leaders are applying current and emerging technologies to help customers achieve sustainable and quiet transport refrigeration
International talks fuel hopes of HFC crackdown
But Gulf States continue to resist calls for extension to Montreal Protocol, as Indian government insists it will drive a hard bargain
White House takes fresh steps to crack down on HFCs
Industry and EPA partnership commits to deliver HFC alternatives
Heat pumps are good for the climate, despite HFC risks
CO2 leakage from heat pumps is negligible compared to overall benefits, a new DECC study finds
EU Parliament votes to phase out 'super' greenhouse gases
New law would ban hydrofluorocarbons in commercial refrigeration by 2022
EU agrees to phase out 'super greenhouse gases'
Campaign groups cautiously welcome plans to ban HFCs from new equipment and pare down overall emissions
How a start-up is making refrigerant tracking a hot commodity
Can ozone-depleting, global-warming gases become an asset for the companies that use them? Stay tuned
UK supermarkets cooling on HFC greenhouse gases
New research by the Environmental Investigation Agency names Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose as leaders in alternative refrigerant use
UK leadership required to phase-out 'super-greenhouse gases'
Caroline Lucas says the government is dragging its heels on banning HFC gases considered thousands of times more damaging than CO2
G20 steps up pressure on manufacturers to tackle HFC emissions
US hails new deal to phase out potent hydrofluorocarbon greenhouse gases as Poland sets out its ambitions for Warsaw climate summit
Sainsbury's debuts world's first naturally refrigerated truck
HFC-free technology designed to slash emissions from supermarket giant's fleet
France bans new Mercedes over greenhouse gas fears
But automaker Daimler argues cleaner gas is more likely to catch fire