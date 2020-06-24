Helm Review
Brexit confusion, Capacity Market woes, and the end of the trilemma: Where next for UK clean power?
It has been a week of turmoil in Westminster, but where do recent events leave a UK clean energy policy landscape that was already in flux?
Helm Review: 'Show your working, please'
ECIU's Richard Black laments a lack of evidence in the Helm Review
Cost of Energy: What might the Helm review mean for UK clean growth?
The 242-page independent review headed by Professor Dieter Helm pulls few punches on the UK's existing energy policy landscape - but will the government listen?
Helm Review sparks hopes and fears for clean energy industry
Can Professor Dieter Helm deliver on his promise to "sort out the facts from the myths about the cost of energy"?