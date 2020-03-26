Heat Recovery
Government launches first tranche of £320m clean heat funding for urban heating projects
First £39m of promised £320m clean heat funding package made available for local authorities and public sector bodies to develop urban heat networks
Baroness Neville-Rolfe: 'The cheapest energy is the energy you don't use'
Baroness Neville-Rolfe's speech on energy efficiency delivered to the International Energy Agency - in full
Government insists detailed emissions reduction plan on its way
Details of the new plan remain under wraps, but government response to CCC suggests fresh action on waste heat recovery and biofuels is in the pipeline
Reports: Sunamp eyes project to ship waste heat by barge to Bristol
Renewable heat firm is seeking funding for project to float heat upriver to serve Bristol's district heating system
Low Carbon invests in Energy Networks Europe CHP expansion drive
Renewable energy investment company acquires majority stake in combined heat and power specialist, Energy Networks Europe
Urban heat networks set to receive £320m government funding boost
DECC launches consultation exploring how best to deploy funds to boost low-carbon district heating systems in urban areas
In praise of Bristol - Leading the way on low-carbon heat
The rest of the country could learn a lot from Bristol's ambitious approach towards decarbonising its heating network
Energiesprong wins €5.4m EU funding boost
UK branch of home energy efficiency retrofit scheme receives €1.8m portion of grant
Bristol mayor approves major clean heat network
New Mayor gives green light to £5m low-carbon heating scheme in first major infrastructure project to transform Bristol into a carbon-neutral city
Redrow Homes aims to stop throwing heat down the drain
Housing firm adds Power-Pipe waste water heat recovery system to approved supplier list
The campaigns and hookups you shouldn't miss from CEM7
GreenBiz reports on the top green initatives launched at the Clean Energy Ministerial
GIB and Equitix commit £25m for green energy plant in Wrexham
5.4MW biomass plant will power 2,400 homes, reducing annual carbon emissions by around 6,000 tonnes
Bio-bean launches crowdfunding campaign to turn coffee waste into fuel
Manufacturer Bio-bean is seeking £20,000 to produce its Coffee Log biomass briquettes commercially
Blue Green Dream: How we can use nature to build resilient and healthy cities
R&D Programme of the Year award winner reveals how using integrated natural solutions in urban environments can cut on costs as well as boosting life quality
Should the district heating industry be regulated?
New Which? report warns customers are feeling ripped off and baffled by emerging technology
Flow Energy: We can be the Google of the energy industry
Company says new boiler that also generates electricity will cut household emissions and save customers £80 a month
Living with district heating - 10 lessons for a fledgling green industry
After nine months living on a district heating network, Jessica Shankleman reckons the sector has some way to go build customer confidence
Temperature controlled urban distribution in a sustainable way
Industry leaders are applying current and emerging technologies to help customers achieve sustainable and quiet transport refrigeration
Green Investment Bank marks second birthday by passing £5bn milestone
Prime Minister hails bank's work to cut emissions and boost green energy investment, as first energy efficient datacentre project is unveiled
Green heating technologies handed £9.4m government boost
DECC announces funding for developers and councils as part of bid to lower bills and cut carbon through the use of green heat technologies
Use lakes to heat Scottish businesses, Glasgow professor says
Scottish technology is being used to tap fjords for heat in Norway, so why not Scotland?
How green is your bonfire?
Renewable energy firm warns of valuable biomass fuel going up in smoke at fireworks night events
DECC stokes greener heating with £6m fund
UK looking to support council projects drawing heat from renewable, sustainable or recoverable sources
Heat pumps poised for "significant role", says Energy Saving Trust
Technology can save some homeowners up to £3,000 a year and pay for itself inside a decade, report finds