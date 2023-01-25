Heart of England Forest

The hedgehog in the room: Britain needs to face up to its own biodiversity crisis

Biodiversity

The hedgehog in the room: Britain needs to face up to its own biodiversity crisis

The targets agreed by governments at COP15 must drive a step change in nature protection policy in the UK, writes the Heart of England Forest's Beth Brook

clock 25 January 2023 • 6 min read
Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Major failings': Just seven per cent of global bank's energy finance directed to renewables

24 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

Report: Community-led tree planting key to curbing 'rural backlash' against nature-recovery projects

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Hospitality giant Sodexo slashes emissions by a third

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Poll: Majority of global institutional investors consider ESG in decision making

24 January 2023 • 3 min read