HCFCs
Kigali Amendment: UK promises to lead global HFC crackdown
UK becomes one of the first countries in the world to fully ratify amendment to Montreal Protocol extending crackdown on HFCs to cooling technologies
NASA warns over mystery of ozone depleting compound
Research identifies unexpectedly high levels of carbon tetrachloride in the atmosphere more than 25 years after Montreal Protocol
National Grid mulls 2030 CO2 target to drive cutting-edge clean tech investment
Infrastructure giant explores new ways to reduce methane and harmful SF6 leaks from its networks in the UK and US
Four new gases found to be destroying ozone layer
Thousands of tonnes of CFCs still being released into atmosphere, as NASA warns scientists that they are underestimating warming impact of CO2
Countries urged to seize opportunity at Warsaw Climate Summit
COP 19 opens with sobering plea from Philippines' delegation, as NGOs fear coal conference will undermine ambition
Sainsbury's will switch to CO2 to save CO2
Swapping fridges that emit F-gases for CO2 equivalents will help the company cut its overall greenhouse gas emissions
India pledges to phase out HCFCs by 2030
Nation to seek funding and technology at Copenhagen talks to help meet new greenhouse gas target