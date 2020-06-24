Hara
Firms urged to develop durable energy plan
Experts call on businesses to create comprehensive record of energy data to help build business case for energy management
How to cut energy bills at a time of rising prices - the case for enterprise energy management
Free BusinessGreen webinar in association with Hara and AEA examining the growing pressure on firms to cut their energy bills and enhancing energy efficiency
Hara hails £15m funding round
Energy management software developer predicts shift to one-stop-shop green reporting solutions
HP beefs up green software offering with Hara alliance
New Energy and Sustainability Management package aims to give HP cut of booming carbon software market
Exclusive: Hara steps up carbon software partner push
Software firm in talks with potential new consultancy partners, prepares to open Japan office