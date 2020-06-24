Gunther Oettinger
EU outlines roadmap for gradual phase-out of green energy subsidies
Industry welcomes move to stop retrospective changes to support schemes, but calls on Commissioner to also slash fossil fuel subsidies
Will Brussels' new infrastructure drive trigger supergrid investments?
Günther Oettinger has unveiled a list of 250 energy infrastructure projects to benefit from fresh funding, but is it enough to drive investment?
Will the EU's 2030 green targets go far enough?
Businesses welcome move to provide greater certainty post 2020 but green groups warn proposals are "deeply disappointing"
EU eyes 40 per cent carbon cuts by 2030
New Commission policy papers also propose 30 per cent of energy comes from renewable sources to offer certainty for investors
Solar firms urge action over retrospective subsidy cuts
Over 70 companies sign letter to EU Energy Commissioner Günther Oettinger claiming retroactive cuts are damaging investor confidence
Ministers back EU's energy efficiency drive
EU Council approves Energy Efficiency Directive paving the way for it to be signed into law next month
UK-Ireland energy cable opens to bolster wind power
EirGrid Interconnector will transmit green electricity between the two countries and opens up prospect of European 'supergrid'
EU Commissioners confirm plans to cap crop-based biofuels
Draft proposals in October will cap biofuels derived from wheat or rapeseed at five per cent of transport fuel
EU lowers sights for first binding energy efficiency targets
Measures agreed fall short of agreed 20 per cent drop in energy consumption
EU calls for 2030 green goals
Commissioner says new targets for renewable energy, emissions reductions and energy efficiency may be needed to sustain green growth
EU powers ahead with 'sustainable' biofuel certification schemes
But environmental groups argue decision violates Aarhus Convention guaranteeing them the right to participate in green decision-making
EU gets tough with energy firms in bid to cut consumption
New directive would compel energy companies to fit efficiency measures worth 1.5 per cent of sales each year
Fukushima workers discover hole in reactor casing
Breach of vessel containing fuel rods increases likelihood that rods have been exposed and radioactive water has leaked
Oettinger outlines plan to flick switch on EU smart grids
European Union energy commissioner says all member states must produce smart meter targets by 2012
EU proposes tough new energy efficiency package
Energy audits and building refurbishment targets designed to cut energy use 20 per cent by 2020
Hedegaard's Roadmap to 2050 demands steeper emissions cuts
Commissioner says 80 per cent cuts by 2050 are feasible, but only if faster progress is delivered this decade
EU Energy Efficiency Plan - at a glance
BusinessGreen cast an eye over the key points from the Commission's new Energy Efficiency Plan