Grid
UK enjoys record-breaking coal-free Easter
As climate protests dominated the news agenda, the UK grid managed an unbroken 90 hours without generating electricity from coal
UK fossil fuel power hits new record low
Latest quarterly figures from EnAppSys show that fossil fuels delivered just 41per cent of the power mix in the three months to the end of September
Reflective Pricing: Could a tweak to energy tariffs drive low carbon heating roll out?
New study from Energy Systems Catapult argues clearer accounting for fixed costs could make heat pumps more attractive - and solar panels less so
'We will go into complete ubiquity': Meet the self-assured CEO of the mysterious Faraday
Andrew Scobie, CEO of UK-based energy technology firm Faraday, tells BusinessGreen his company could one day be as big as Apple, Amazon, and Google
Solar cabin: Off-grid mobile office hailed as 'world first' for construction industry
EXCLUSIVE: Cabin designed for use on construction sites in hot regions is 100 per cent powered by rooftop solar PV panels coupled with battery storage
Ofgem proposes grid incentives to boost flexible electric vehicle charging and renewable power
UK energy regulator sets out reforms designed to boost EV uptake and save bill payers money amid 'radical transformation' of the energy grid
World Cup Final brought to half of homes with low carbon power
Renewables and nuclear met over half of UK power needs on Sunday afternoon, even demand spiked during half time of the World Cup final
Incentivise grid flexibility to drive deep decarbonisation, UK energy firms urge
Open letter to Claire Perry calls for incentives to unlock flexibility services and drive better utilisation of the power grid
'Northern Smart Powerhouse': Could an £83m project put the region at the 'forefront of low carbon revolution'?
Northern Powergrid has unveiled wide-ranging plans to deliver a smarter and cleaner grid across the north of England
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid
Network operators eye £1.7bn boost through clean energy innovation plan
Energy Networks Association seeks views on new strategy to boost clean, flexible, and smart innovation on local electricity networks to keep pace with low carbon transition
Enel moves into US electric vehicle charger market with eMotorWerks acquisition
EnerNOC, a subsidiary of the Italian utility giant, purchases California-based EV charging stations supplier eMotorWerks
Report: EVs greener than diesel even when refuelled with electricity from coal-fired power stations
Electric cars are responsible for less greenhouse gas emissions than diesel cars over their lifetime, even when reliant on dirty electricity sources
AES hails grid battery boost for hurricane hit Dominican Republic
US energy storage specialist brought online 20MW of battery storage on island last month, playing key role in grid reliability during Hurricanes Irma and Maria
Nissan and OVO Energy: How EVs are blurring lines between car and energy firms
With battery electric transport seen as a solution to balancing the grid, does collaboration between the Japanese auto giant and the UK utility provide a sign of things to come?
Nissan to pilot trio of energy grid and storage projects
Japanese carmaker to trial three projects next year aimed at widening access to electricity and green mobility in developing countries
Electric dreams? Nissan reveals plan to 'transform modern life as we know it'
Carmaker claims investments in infrastructure and battery advances will 'change the way people access and pay for the power in their cars'
Decentralisation, digitisation and EVs: Key takeaways from the BNEF energy summit
Decarbonisation, decentralisation, digitisation and electrification all pose significant challenges, but the energy sector must embrace the opportunities they bring
Are home solar-battery storage systems a worthwhile investment?
Solarcentury refutes findings of new scientific study suggesting home battery storage systems teamed with solar PV are not economically viable
Highview wins £1.5m backing for liquid air energy storage
Hybrid LAES system will demonstrate ability to respond to grid frequency events within one second, says Highview
OVO Energy powers up smart electric vehicle charging drive
Energy supplier launches new EV Everywhere service to provide customers with free membership to the UK's largest charging network
National Grid launches project to boost power capacity and flexibility in South East
New service will see National Grid and UK Power Networks work together on service aimed at reducing costs for renewables and other generators connecting to the grid
Limejump to take charge of UK's 'biggest' battery
Limejump has won a contract to manage UK Power Networks' Smarter Network Storage facility in the balancing markets
Blockchain and the transition to a low carbon economy
Blockchain technology has the potential to fundamentally change the energy industry - what does this mean for the low carbon transition, asks Pöyry Management Consulting's Robert Schwarz