Greg Clark
Claire Perry appointed COP26 President in major Cabinet reshuffle
Former Energy and Clean Growth Minister appointed COP26 President, as Greg Clark leaves BEIS and and Michael Gove exits Defra
From planes to plastics, government unveils new wave of net zero R&D funding
In what could prove to be a parting gift, Business Secretary Greg Clark announces £80m of funding for electric car and aircraft projects, and unveils a £60m sustainable plastics challenge
Net Zero: Treasury to launch review of decarbonisation costs
Government will accept CCC advice to review how the remaining costs of achieving net zero emissions can be managed in a way that is fair for consumers and businesses
Reports: Government considering 'accounting tricks' to relax climate targets
FT reports government is planning to roll over surplus in previous carbon budgets to make it easier to meet future targets, in direct defiance of CCC advice
Greg Clark: 'We want to be the first major economy to legislate for net zero'
Business Secretary Greg Clark's speech at the launch of the Committee on Climate Change's 'seminal' 1.5C report
'A recipe for climate optimism': CCC plots course for net zero UK emissions by 2050
Committee on Climate Change urges government to adopt a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050 'as soon as possible'
Red alert: Calls grow for stronger Green Brexit governance framework
Greener UK says key areas at 'high risk', IEMA warns proposed framework has so many holes it looks 'like a colander', and one of the architects of the Climate Change Act calls for a fundamental re-think
Statutory duties and 'good working models': Green Brexit governance takes shape, but big questions remain
Greg Clark sketches out latest green governance thinking, but questions remain over what the UK's environmental policy framework will look like next month
Greg Clark insists UK can lead world in EVs as he defends clean growth ambition
Business Secretary expresses 'frustration' at Honda's decision to close Swindon car plant, as Corbyn touts Labour plans for 'large-scale' green investment
'Nationalising is the only path': Hitachi boss deals fresh blow to nuclear plans
Hiroaki Nakanishi suggests only hope for reviving shelved Wylfa nuclear project is if government takes full ownership stake
Government insists nuclear plans could be revived, despite Hitachi's shelving of UK projects
Hitachi becomes second developer in six months to back out of plans for new UK nuclear plants, shelving work on the £16bn Wylfa Newydd plant
UK unions call for 'just transition' for energy workers
GMB, Unite, Prospect and Unison press for talks with BEIS Secretary Greg Clark to ensure plans for 'clean growth' don't penalise energy sector workers
UK aspires to become leader in electric flight technology under new government plans
Joint government-industry Aerospace Sector Deal targets electric and autonomous flights by 2025
Why not deliver low cost, low carbon energy for consumers?
ScottishPower Renewables CEO Lindsay McQuade makes the case for a green energy policy re-think
Brexit confusion, Capacity Market woes, and the end of the trilemma: Where next for UK clean power?
It has been a week of turmoil in Westminster, but where do recent events leave a UK clean energy policy landscape that was already in flux?
After the trilemma: Four principles for the power sector
Greg Clark's speech in response to the Helm Review on the cost of energy - in full
Green catapults: BEIS steps up investment in cities and transport innovation
UK's Future Cities and Transport Systems R&D Catapults to merge as BEIS announces additional £215m in support of innovation research centres
Cars might fly: BEIS unveils £10m regulator funding to drive future tech
Winning bids for Regulators' Pioneer Fund include project to unblock barriers to aviation innovations such as flying taxis
Reports: Draft no-deal plans for emergency generators in Ireland to remain under wraps
Government not set to publish details of plan to ship generators into Northern Ireland to secure electricity supplies, The Times reports
Government sets out Green Great Britain Week vision
EXCLUSIVE: Government to highlight how it hopes to promote the green economy through the first annual Green Great Britain Week
Public sector: Government strengthens 2020 greenhouse gas target
Greg Clark announces new target to cut public sector emissions 43 per cent inside a decade, as department confirms date for Green Great Britain Week
Net Zero: Judge postpones decision on UK carbon target case
Plan B Earth is seeking a judicial review of UK government's failure to fast track more ambitious 2050 climate targets, but will have to wait on Judge's decision
'Smart construction': New initiative aims to drive 'bytes and mortar' green building revolution
Greg Clark to beef up construction industry sector deal in support of recently announced goal to halve energy use of new builds by 2030
Nuclear Sector Deal: Government promises £200m push to drive down nuclear costs
Greg Clark says new investment in R&D and skills will help cement UK's position as a 'world leader' in nuclear power