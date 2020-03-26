GreenerUK
MPs approve Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
Bill passes Second Reading easily thanks to government's 80-strong majority, marking a major step towards the UK's exit from the EU
Green Brexit chaos: Government defeat heightens threat of no deal exit
EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warns 'no deal' preparations 'more important than ever before'
Green Brexit: Lords demand tougher environmental rules
Government suffers damaging defeat in Lords over Withdrawal Bill amendments
Time running out to fulfil 'green Brexit' promise, warn green groups
Witha year to go until the UK leaves the EU, Greener UK coalition slams ministers for failing to back up pledges on post-Brexit environmental safeguards
Gove eyes new green laws to 'underpin' protections post-Brexit
Environment Secretary says government commitment to improving environment means leaving 'the statute book in a better state than we inherited it'
GreenerUK warns Britain still faces threat of a 'brown' Brexit
Latest 'Brexit Risk Tracker' analysis suggests all main areas of environmental policy still under medium or high risk of weaker standards after UK leaves the EU