Green Watchdog
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
'Damaging and unjustified': Groups warn of 'secrecy provision' in UK green watchdog plans
Amnesty International, NUJ, Greenpeace, and others warn restrictions in remit of proposed Office for Environmental Protection 'wholly at odds with public's right to information'
MPs warn post-Brexit environment plans fall 'woefully short'
Proposals to replace EU rules 'downgrade' green principles, says cross-party committee
Tech businesses need a stronger Environment Bill
TechUK's Susanne Baker argues the business case for a more robust and ambitious Environment Bill is hugely compelling
'Not world leading yet': Government publishes draft Environment Bill, in part
Draft clauses set for inclusion in new Environment Bill sets out detail on post-Brexit green watchdog
Can we expect a strong environmental watchdog for Christmas?
ClientEarth's Karla Hill warns new enforcement body will be 'hollow' unless more is done to beef up its powers
Green leaders issue Environment Act 'blueprint'
IEMA teams up with fellow green bodies to set out core asks for UK's first new Environment Act in a generation
New Green Watchdog: Independent or captured from the start?
IEMA's Martin Baxter sets out the three criteria against which the government's imminent plans for a new post-Brexit Green Watchdog should be measured
UK's green watchdog will be powerless over climate change post-Brexit
Environmentalists accuse government of using withdrawal of EU controls to weaken regulation
Lawyers say Gove proposals for Brexit environmental watchdog are useless
Bar Council say planned new UK watchdog lacks teeth, as it will not be able to take the government to court
Just how independent will the new independent green watchdog be?
Greener UK's Ruth Chambers explores how a genuinely independent green watchdog could work