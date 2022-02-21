Green transport

Study: Diverting aviation subsidies into green transport could unlock hundreds of thousands of green jobs

Study: Diverting aviation subsidies into green transport could unlock hundreds of thousands of green jobs

Aviation bailouts in wake of pandemic hurt the climate and did not prevent tens of thousands of job losses, campaigners warn

clock 21 February 2022 • 4 min read
