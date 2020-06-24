Green office
What does the veganism tribunal ruling mean for employers?
Ethical veganism is now considered a protected belief in English law, so how vegan-friendly is your workplace?
Going circular: Is your office fit for the future and fit for the planet?
Business in the Community's Libby Sandbrook has some waste-busting tips for green businesses
Zero Carbon: UK's first Passivhaus Plus business centre at heart of Oxfordshire Eco Town
New Perch Eco Business Centre Bicester poised to open after securing UK's first Passivhaus Plus certification for a non-domestic building
How building greener offices can boost staff productivity and cut costs
World Green Building Council highlights how greener office spaces can cut staff absenteeism, boost efficiency, and benefit the environment
Good for the environment, good for your brand
Businesses of all shapes and sizes can embrace eco-friendly ways of working
Over 200 businesses call on Chancellor to save zero carbon homes standard
Industry leaders accuse Ministers of undermining investor confidence and pushing up the costs of decarbonisation
Canary Wharf smart city vision takes a step forward
12 clean tech start-ups selected for pioneering smart city competition
Carbon Trust awards first Low Carbon Workplace Standard
Investec Wealth and Investment Management secures independent green certification for Guildford office
New LEED, WELL partnership supports better health in green design
A just-announced collaboration between the Green Building Certification Institute and the Well Building Institute seeks to marry health, wellness and sustainability in the built environment
Knight Frank promises to bring 100 per cent renewable power to its managed properties
Company inks deal to deliver clean energy to all of the properties it manages in the UK
How smart networks are uniting facilities and IT departments in pursuit of energy efficiency
Companies in the UK and US have made big savings in energy costs by bringing their buildings under networked control
Report: US corporate green spending keeps on climbing
Verdantix study predicts investment in energy, environment and sustainability by US blue chips will climb five per cent a year through to 2017
Exclusive: Law firms make the case for greener offices
New report from the Legal Sector Alliance reveals how leading law firms are cutting emissions by almost two per cent a year
Honest Buildings teams up with BREEAM to promote green property hub
Online data sharing portal officially launches in UK with aim of accelerating the development of efficient buildings
Cities push for energy data on commercial buildings
Minneapolis has joined a growing band of US cities requiring commercial landlords to report on the efficiency of their buildings
Infographic: XLN Green Guide for Small Business
This helpful infographic will illustrate why your business should go green, how it will benefit you and how you can go about doing it.
Four-fold increase in top sustainability roles since 2005
New figures from green recruitment firm Acre Resources suggest more than a fifth of FTSE100 firms have top-level sustainability execs in place
RES Inbuilt to beef up green building team
Consultancy predicts growing focus on green building performance
Legal and General plans green leases for all properties
Could corporate tenants face eviction if they fail to meet sustainability targets?
Reasons to be Cheerful
Trewin Restorick finds plenty to be optimimistic about the way Commercial Group and JoJo Maman Bebe are embedding sustainability in their operations
Testing the world's greenest office chair
The environmental credentials of Herman Miller's latest office chair make it a comfy addition to any green office