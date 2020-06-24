Green GB Week
Renewables mega-projects celebrate critical development milestone
Low Carbon Contracts Company confirms wave of offshore wind projects have passed clean energy contract milestone
Future Jobs: Meet the people behind the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry
VIDEO: 250 staff at Ørsted's Grimsby site work day in, day out to maintain and operate hundreds of offshore wind turbines off the UK coast
Future Jobs: How recyclers are seizing circular opportunities
Tom Chivers talks to Veolia's Richard Kirkman about the 'cultural shift' that has reshaped the waste industry and sparked the development of thousands of high tech green roles
District heating plans warm up as £320m funding drive moves forward
Plans confirmed that aim to leverage up to £1bn investment in low carbon heat networks across the UK
River vacuums and dissolving sachets: Government announces funding for plastic waste innovations
In latest Green GB Week announcements, Ministers confirm 11 plastic waste tackling technologies are to share £4m of funding
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit 2018 - live blog
Catch up on all the latest news from BusinessGreen's summit taking place today in London
Green GB Week: Big business beefs up climate action
30 of the UK's largest companies unveil fresh pledges to tackle climate change in support of government's Green GB Week
Clean Growth: Government claims 'huge progress', but challenges remain
Government publishes 82-page progress report in response to CCC's latest round of clean growth recommendations
Green gas: UK gears up for 'huge' surge in new biomethane plants through to 2020
Almost 50 applications for building new biomethane green gas plants have been lodged with Ofgem, with a raft of projects expected to come online by 2020