General election 2017
Bartley: A Progressive Alliance could have put Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10
Green Party co-leader argues the Greens played a key role in denying Theresa May a majority and helped delay government fracking and aviation expansion plans
Labour beefs up green shadow ministerial line-up
Jeremy Corbyn appoints 20 new shadow ministers, including new additions to Defra and Department for Transport teams
Energy and climate politics in a post-election, post-Brexit world
James Murray's speech to the Inenco Summer Utilities Forum - in full
Queen's Speech: Environment groups urge government to deliver green Great Repeal Bill
Greener UK coalition sets out three tests for the Great Repeal Bill ahead of Queen's Speech, as speculation mounts over legislative programme
Richard Harrington joins BEIS team, as speculation mounts over energy price cap
Reshuffle continues, as reports suggest Prime Minister is under mounting pressure to axe energy price cap proposals from Queen's Speech
An open letter to Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Kirsty Gogan of Energy for Humanity calls on the re-appointed Business Secretary to keep up the good work and unlock a new wave of clean infrastructure investment
CBI: Businesses are "seizing the opportunities of green energy"
Director-general Carolyn Fairbairn calls on new government to move swiftly to unlock "golden age" of infrastructure development
Claire Perry appointed as new BEIS Minister
Perry appointment welcomed by green commentators, as Michael Gove says US government was "wrong" to oppose Paris Agreement
10 green questions for the new cabinet
Assuming the government will at some point get back to the business of governing, some important issues await resolution
'Unfit for this job': Caroline Lucas slams appointment of Michael Gove as Environment Secretary
Green campaigners divided over appointment of controversial MP to lead Defra
Cabinet Reshuffle: Greg Clark reappointed Business Secretary, as Michael Gove takes over at Defra
Green groups welcome return of Greg Clark, but Michael Gove appointment sparks concerns over track record on environmental issues
Election 2017: On the environment, and much else, it is time for a new style of politics
Theresa May's campaign singularly failed to tackle the big issues of the age - it is time the political class fronted up
Uncertainty or opportunity? What the shock election result means for the green economy
The Conservatives remain the biggest party in Parliament but have no overall majority - a result with potentially significant ramifications for Brexit, industrial strategy and climate action
May poised to form minority government with DUP backing
Prospect of slim majority fuels concerns about DUP's stance on climate action and Brexit
Election 2017: UK's green policy direction set to be decided
New government will face a wave of crucial environmental policy decisions covering everything from air quality and clean energy funding to post-Brexit rules and the future of Euratom
Who deserves the green vote?
A Corbyn-led coalition of climate action could deliver a huge boost to the low carbon economy, but at the same time sensible Conservatives may hold the key to the country's future
UK green groups urge next Prime Minister to defend Paris Agreement
Environmental NGOs and businesses, such as WWF, National Trust and Good Energy, express concern about UK's response to US pulling out of global climate accord
Government support needed to unlock billions in green business, says industry
Green market could expand from two per cent to 13 per cent of UK economy by 2050 with the right policies, says low-carbon group that includes Ikea, Siemens and M&S
With a week left until voting day, it's high time green issues hit the mainstream
The Greener UK hustings gave the environment is biggest airing yet - but it was an event preaching to the converted, argues BusinessGreen's Michael Holder
A green economy makes perfect business sense
Molly Scott Cato of the Green Party sets out her party's stance on key environmental issues ahead of the general election on June 8
Poll: Brits overwhelmingly back Paris Agreement and Climate Change Act
Two-thirds of British public think Britain should remain part of the Paris Agreement and 69 per cent think Climate Change Act should remain law, new survey reveals
Election 2017: UKIP vows to repeal Climate Change Act
Party manifesto reiterates opposition to climate action and renewable energy, but promises support for electric vehicles
Can corporates unlock the next phase of the renewables revolution?
Renewables are now firmly in the mainstream - even the FT agrees - but barriers remain to delivering the scale that is needed
Green Party manifesto promises to 'phase in' carbon-saving four day week
Green Party pledges to deliver a "green economy that works for everyone" as it unveils ambitious plans to introduce four day week and universal income