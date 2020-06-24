GE2017
Manifesto refresher: Conservatives' green agenda, plus DUP stance unpacked
With the Conservatives set to form a minority government with the DUP, we look back at the promises made on energy and climate
Election 2017: Key green results at a glance
BusinessGreen assesses how the key players in the world of green politics fared in last night's rollercoaster of an election night
Election 2017: UK heads for hung parliament as uncertainty looms for green economy
Green economy readies itself for a period of political instability, as shock result points to minority government or a second election - all with Brexit talks looming
When it comes to green policy, maybe a bottom-up approach is best
Local leadership is the key to a flourishing green economy, argues John Alker of the UK Green Building Council
We need a whole system approach to energy policy
Energy efficiency and low carbon development must be prioritised to provide long-term energy security and economic benefit, argues Professor Geoffrey Maitland from the Royal Academy of Engineering
'It's the economy stupid' - Why economics are key to championing green energy
Green energy messaging needs a shakeup, argues REA chief executive Nina Skorupska
Rudd, Corbyn and Farron round on Trump over climate
Last night's TV debate saw all major parties fire criticism at President Trump, who is expected to announce decision to pull US out of climate accord later today
Where are green business' political champions?
Green Party's Ed Targett believes the UK needs a major rethink of green policy if it is to remain a global leader in a low-carbon future
Change Britain's future
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron argues his party's plans for new legislation and capital investment into low-carbon sectors will transform Britain's trajectory
GE2017: SNP promises to 'champion' green energy in Westminster
But Scottish National Party also likely to anger environmentalists with pledge to demand "fresh support" for Scottish oil and gas sector