Gamesa
One is blown away: Queen pays visit to Siemens Gamesa blade factory
Her Majesty tours Siemens Gamesa wind turbine factory in Hull
October winds help deliver 'unprecedented' renewable power to Scotland's grid
Wind turbines in Scotland broke fresh records last month, as The Crown Estate considers making more of UK's seabed available to offshore wind developers
EU approves Siemens-Gamesa wind mega-merger
Plan to create world's largest wind turbine business clears regulatory hurdles and is expected to complete early next month
Major renewables investors urge protection against retroactive regulation changes
Allianz, E.On, Gamesa, Commerzbank and others issue joint statement calling for grandfathering clause in EU renewables directive
Siemens to merge with Gamesa to create world-leading wind power firm
Combined company will be world's biggest turbine maker
Wind power deal promises breath of fresh air for VW
Scandal-hit carmaker to power two factories in Mexico with new 130MW wind farm built by Gamesa
Gamesa launches 2.5MW turbine for less windy regions
Spanish wind power group says turbine will offer "maximum efficiency" at low wind speeds
Gamesa and Areva form offshore wind joint venture Adwen
New company will design, manufacture, commission, and service wind turbines and aims to seize 20 per cent of European market by 2020
Gamesa and Areva ink deal to form offshore wind giant
French and Spanish companies form joint venture aiming to secure 20 per cent of European market share by 2020
Gamesa and Areva agree offshore wind energy joint venture
Spanish and French company enter "exclusive negotiations" to create one of the largest players in the sector
Gamesa slashes outlook as turbine makers feel the squeeze
Slowing demand and falling turbine prices force Spanish manufacturer to re-think business plan
UK powered up £7bn of green energy investments in 2011
DECC figures show renewable industry announcements in 2011/12 of confirmed and planned investments could create 20,800 jobs
Gamesa and Toyota ink electric vehicle partnership
Wind power firm will test out Toyota Prius Plug In to help identify hurdles to mass market EV deployment in Spain
Updated: Doosan shelves £170m Scottish offshore wind venture
Company reveals it has delayed plans to enter the UK market, citing lack of investor confidence, but denies it was asked to repress the news