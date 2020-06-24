FutureGen
Illinois town throws FutureGen CCS project into chaos
Proposed site of carbon sequestration facility withdraws support for flagship clean coal project
Cutting-edge US carbon capture scheme wins $1bn grant
Department of Energy awards funding to FutureGen 2.0 CCS project
DoE recrafts FutureGen deal
Low-emission coal plant given new lease of life under government funding agreement
Chinese institute licenses clean coal technology to FutureGen
Use of competitively priced, China-made equipment likely to prove key to deal with US project
Obama puts flagship FutureGen project back on the agenda
Ambitious hydrogen and carbon capture clean coal project back on the cards after Obama administration announces over $1bn in new funding
US government slammed over coal project
Basic accounting error led government department to miscalculate ongoing project costs