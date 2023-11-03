Frankie Orona

From EPR to a just transition: Takeways from the draft Treaty on Plastic Pollution

Legislation

From EPR to a just transition: Takeways from the draft Treaty on Plastic Pollution

Ahead of the next round of UN plastic treaty talks, WWF explores the key issues that need to be resolved

clock 03 November 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read