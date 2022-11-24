Fortescue Future Industries

Siemens-led consortium aims to crack the code for green ammonia and hydrogen

Energy

Siemens Energy, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and GeoPura announces plan for £3.5m ammonia cracking prototype which could deliver hydrogen at industrial scale

clock 24 November 2022 • 4 min read
