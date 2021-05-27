ADVERTISEMENT

Flexible plastic

Flexible Plastic Fund: Major food brands launch £1m bag, pouch and sachet recycling drive

Recycling

Flexible Plastic Fund: Major food brands launch £1m bag, pouch and sachet recycling drive

Mars, Unilever, Pepsi Co and Nestle among those backing £1m Flexible Plastic Fund

clock 27 May 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Climate Solutions Partnership: HSBC banks on $100m initiative with WRI and WWF

20 May 2021 • 4 min read
02

'A win-win for the planet and the economy': Government announces £166m green industrial transformation plan

24 May 2021 • 3 min read
03

UK's largest electric vehicle charging 'superhub' set for Oxford

21 May 2021 • 4 min read
04

President Biden signs sweeping climate-related financial risk order

21 May 2021 • 4 min read
05

NetZeroPlus: Government funding boost for plans to deliver tree-planting to an area the size of Devon

24 May 2021 • 3 min read