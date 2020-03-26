Fisker
Reports: Battle for control of Fisker Automotive heats up
Court set to decide whether to sell company to Hong Kong group or stage auction that would allow rival bids
Reports: Troubled Fisker Automotive lays off majority of staff
Company said to have laid off around 80 per cent of staff as search for a buyer continues
Fisker revenues top $100m as Karma deliveries pick up
Around 1,000 units of the luxury electric car have been delivered to customers as automaker eyes new markets
Fisker predicts Atlantic will make waves after Karma troubles
New four door plug-in sedan set to be cheaper, smaller and more fuel efficient than the Karma sports car
BMW and Toyota charge up electric car battery partnership
Automakers confirm joint research project on next generation lithium-ion batteries has already started
Tesla unveils electric SUV "faster than a Porsche 911"
Model X sports Back to the Future-style "falcon doors" and is set to go on sale in 2014
2012: This time it really will be the year of the electric car
New plug-in hybrid models, battery leasing and more charge points mean the UK is primed for an EV explosion, says Will Nichols
Fisker hails good Karma repairs after battery fire fears
Majority of firm's plug-in hybrids have been repaired after fears battery leaks could cause fires sparked recall
Fisker nets $58m funding ahead of Karma launch
Final EU certification "days away" for plug-in hybrid, which German certification tests confirm runs at 51g CO2/km
New Fisker models to be powered by BMW
German automaker will supply up to 100,000 engines for new range of range-extended plug-in hybrids
Clean tech venture capital tops $2.5bn in first quarter
Solar the big winner as year to date sees 31 per cent increase in clean tech spend on same period last year
Fisker feeling flush after fresh funding
Ambitious plug-in hybrid start-up on track to deliver first cars by the end of the year
A case of good Karma for Fisker as green car firm raises $115m
All systems go for Fisker's plug-in hybrid sports car the Karma, after company announces fresh $115m in equity finance
GM slates Volt for late 2010 launch
Company plans to manufacture up to 10,000 Volts in first year, rising to 60,000 units in the near future
Fisker to power up plug-in hybrid production
Company receives $528m loan from US government to help accelerate the making of new plug-in hybrids
Fisker plugs into $3m of extra funding for Karma launch
Manufacturer of plug-in hybrid sports car secures fresh funding to take stake in battery supplier
High-end Karma plug-in hybrid speeds into focus
Fresh from securing $65m in funding, Fisker Automotive is targetting late 2009 launch for plug-in hybrid sports car