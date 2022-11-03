Federated Hermes

Government appoints fund managers for planned Big Nature Impact fund

Biodiversity

Government appoints fund managers for planned Big Nature Impact fund

Federated Hermes and Finance Earth have been appointed to manage the public-private fund which aims to invest in nature protection and restoration efforts

clock 03 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read