fava bean

'Miracle crop': Tesco works with suppliers to increase fava bean production

Supply chain

'Miracle crop': Tesco works with suppliers to increase fava bean production

Supermarket claims fava beans could help promote healthy soils and cut emissions by locking in soil carbon and replacing some of the soy used in animal feed

clock 18 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read