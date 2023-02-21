Farming Innovation Programme

Defra announces £168m green farming technology grant programme

Efficiency

Defra announces £168m green farming technology grant programme

Farmers in England encouraged to apply for Defra grants for new technologies and greener equipment that can boost food production, enhance animal welfare, and curb greenhouse gas emissions

clock 21 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'

20 February 2023 • 6 min read
02

'Spectacular growth': Europe's heat pump sales pass 20 million mark after record year

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Taste Me, Don't Waste Me': Sainsbury's rolls out food waste-busting fruit and veg boxes

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

NatWest's Alison Rose appointed co-chair of new Energy Efficiency Taskforce

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Not compliant with our climate change targets': Think tank warns many new homes will require costly retrofitting

20 February 2023 • 4 min read