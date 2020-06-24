EWEA
Wind power could meet a quarter of EU energy demand by 2030
Wind power will meet 25 per cent of Europe's energy demand if the EU delivers on its climate pledges, industry-backed report finds
Wind energy industry touts global growing business appeal
Global Wind Day aims to promote benefits of wind power to private sector firms
Study: Wind and solar could cut electricity system costs
EU-backed project concludes that a more renewables-heavy grid can actually help cut costs by up to six per cent
Europe installs 1GW of offshore wind capacity in first half of 2013
UK accounts for around half of new capacity, which has almost doubled from the same time last year
UK buoys up booming offshore wind market
European industry group reveals 136 wind turbines connected to grid in first six months of the year, 114 of which were in UK waters
EU wind energy capacity grew 11 per cent during 2011
Industry figures reveal more than 9.6GW of capacity added last year, taking overall EU total to about 94GW
US claims victory over 'unfair' Chinese wind power grants
But European wind energy sector calls for further action to eliminate discriminatory practices favouring Chinese wind turbine manufacturers over imports
Europe's renewable energy capacity almost doubles in a decade
Renewables rise from 5.4 per cent to nine per cent of total capacity, while oil and nuclear's share of energy mix falls
Europe's renewable boom dampened by onshore wind slowdown
New figures show renewable energy sector is continuing to grow, as European Commission calls for unified subsidy regime
UK tops world offshore wind league
New statistics show giant wind farm projects are leaving rivals in UK's wake
European wind industry predicts bumper 2010
Study reveals strong project pipeline, despite weak economic backdrop
UK wind industry rejects reports of speedy planning system
RenewableUK hits back at suggestion Britain's wind farm planning system is among the best in Europe
Sun, wind and wave-powered: Europe unites to build renewable energy "supergrid"
North Sea countries plan vast clean energy project
UK signs up to North Sea supergrid vision
Nine countries ink deal to develop new grid infrastructure to support offshore wind farms in the North and Irish Seas
Bulgaria eyes role as European wind energy powerhouse
Eastern European country expects to see wind energy grow tenfold in next decade
Offshore wind to provide tenth of Europe's electricity
Projects already at the planning stages could provide up to 100GW of energy