Eurostar
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Greek holidays and climate treaties: The inspiration behind Eurostar's new sustainability plan
Eurostar boss lifts the lid on the firm's new 10-point plan for greener traveling
On the right track: Eurostar refreshes sustainability goals
New 10-point plan will see Eurostar halve plastic waste by 2020 and push for clean power for all its train services
Eurostar signals end to carbon offsetting
Rail operator pledges to maintain zero-carbon journeys while refocusing on cutting company-wide emissions by a quarter
Row over green trains threatens to derail new Channel Tunnel link
Parliamentary rail group writes to safety body urging speedy resolution to rift with French
Developing the new Green Deal
Trewin Restorick warns that the government will have to tackle numerous challenges if it is to turn its Green Deal into a success
Deutsche Bahn moves to extend UK's high-speed rail links
German train operator runs successful test journey through Channel Tunnel, but French ministers still unhappy at Siemens beating Alstom to new train contract
France attempts to derail Eurostar's new green trains
Transport minister claims French company Alstom should provide high-speed trains as Siemens models ordered for 2014 will not meet safety standards
Eurostar unveils new generation of energy-saving high-speed trains
Green light at the end of the Channel Tunnel
Plane to train: the ultra-fast route to a travel revolution
Europe's high-speed rail giant, SNCF, predicts domestic air travel in UK could lose millions of passengers to a 250mph train service
Government unveils high-speed rail plan to ground short flights
Replacing plane journeys with ultra-fast train services 'manifestly in the public interest', transport secretary says
Eurostar cranks up carbon target
Company predicts energy efficiency savings already achieved will allow it to cut emissions 35 per cent by 2012
As Heathrow row escalates, high-speed rail enjoys bumper year
Both Eurostar and Spanish rail network release new figures suggesting travellers increasingly prefer high-speed rail to flights
UK unveils plans for five new rail lines
Network Rail outlines ambitions for five new lines in face of booming passenger numbers