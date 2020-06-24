Euratom
CBI urges government to secure close alignment with EU energy and climate rules
Business body calls on government to remain close to EU's internal energy market, Euratom, and Emissions Trading System
Nuclear defeat: Lords vote for Euratom withdrawal 'backstop'
Government plans to leave European nuclear agreement after Brexit suffer setback as Peers vote through amendment that would allow for a pause until alternative arrangements are agreed
Jeremy Corbyn promises Brexit deal with green protections at its heart
Labour leader makes case for close co-operation with EU post-Brexit to fight the common challenge of climate change and protect green jobs and standards
UK energy industry: Alignment with EU on energy trade and climate policy is crucial
Energy UK trade group urges continued membership of EU ETS and the internal energy market, in order to deliver Irish cross-border energy trade and close cooperation on climate policy
'Green Brexit': Businesses given two year transition 'continuity' with EU rules
Government seeks to reassure businesses of continued alignment with environmental rules during transition period, as Lords slam 'flawed' withdrawal bill and energy trade risks
UK must keep close to Euratom to avoid nuclear disruption, urges MP committee
BEIS Committee calls on government to retain close association with EU atomic community after Brexit, as Michael Gove releases letter on environmental governance regime
'Scant detail': Government still ducking tough questions on Brexit, warn MPs
Government response to MPs' energy and climate change Brexit inquiry has 'encouraging signs', but still lacks clarity on key issues, warns key parliamentary committee
Nuclear Safeguards Bill published to prepare UK for Euratom departure
Controversial plans to establish post-Brexit domestic nuclear power safeguards framework introduced to Parliament today
Euratom and Brexit: Why it's not just about nuclear power stations
Nuclear operations affect everything from medical treatment to scrap metal processing so a robust regime is essential, argues EEF's Dipali Raniga
Ministers act to head off revolt over membership of European nuclear regulator
Government considering 'associate membership' of group that governs movement of radioactive material across Europe
Is the government's Euratom strategy in meltdown?
Growing support for staying in Euratom prompts speculation the government's Commons majority could already be under threat
Beyond Brexit: Is Brexatom a matter of life and death?
Kirsty Gogan of Energy for Humanity warns how leaving Euratom could disrupt everything from nuclear power R&D to medical supplies
Article 50: UK confirms plans to pull out of Euratom after Brexit
Agency charged with safeguarding Europe's nuclear industry will lose UK as a member under current plans, Theresa May's Article 50 letter confirms