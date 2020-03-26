EU referendum
Green Brexit push set to continue despite amendments defeat
Government wins Commons votes on environmental amendments, but vigorous debate and promise of further scrutiny means no let-up in calls for stronger 'green Brexit' protections
Could government opposition to Irish 'hard border' cement EU environmental standards in the UK?
Experts warn maintaining an open border will require UK's continued adherence to EU food safety standards - minimising flexibility in international trade deals
Losing the spark? What Brexit means for UK energy
A lack of short-term consequences threatens to mask the long-term dangers Brexit poses to the UK energy market, from increased costs to missed clean energy opportunities
Tory voters want environmental regulations maintained after Brexit
Conservative thinktank finds voters want to protect laws on beach standards and renewable energy production
Leaked EU Article 50 response reveals bloc regards environment as negotiating red line
European Parliament resolution declares any future agreement between EU and UK is conditional on Britain adhering to the trading bloc's legislation and policies on environment and climate change
Article 50: Green economy reacts to the start of Brexit talks
Theresa May today issued the letter to the EU triggering the start of the formal exit process - here's all the latest reaction
Article 50 triggered as calls grow for a green Brexit
Green groups call for strong safeguards to uphold environmental standards during Brexit process, as fears mount over renewed conservative efforts to cut red tape
Government complacency risks damaging UK environment, peers warn in Brexit paper
House of Lords committee warns additional enforcement mechanisms must be put in place after Britain leaves the EU to ensure UK environmental standards are upheld
Caroline Lucas: UK environment faces 'cocktail of risks' from Brexit
Green MP warns Brexit poses a major threat to UK environment, and calls on government to issue a 'Green Guarantee' that environmental standards will not slip
Could tax breaks for food firms help deliver greener farming?
Green Alliance study suggests new fiscal measures to support regeneration of UK farmland could boost food production and protect environment
What have we learnt from the Brexit whitepaper?
A rethink on energy ties, an overhaul of farming subsidies and support for science and technology all mooted in the new whitepaper - but the pathway towards a green Brexit remains vague
Reports: EU considering imposing environmental standards on UK post-Brexit
Leaked report suggests MEPs considering forcing UK to abide by key green laws under any Brexit deal
Lib Dem peer warns urgent safeguards needed to secure UK environment post-Brexit
UK environmental policy post-Brexit should mirror EU legislation as far as possible, according to Baroness Kate Parminter
May's emissions omission - the unanswered green questions of Brexit
Is Britain heading for a green Brexit or a dirty one? May has left the green economy no wiser
Deploy Environmental Protection Act to ringfence green standards post Brexit, urge MPs
Environmental Audit Committee warns Brexit could lead to a decline in environmental protection in the UK without action
2016: It was never all going to be OK
It's been a tumultuous year for the green economy - but beyond the depressing headlines there has been much to celebrate
Iain Wright: Why haven't we heard more about energy and climate change in the Brexit negotiations?
BEIS committee chair Iain Wright explains his environmental priorities to BusinessGreen, as he launches new report into Brexit and energy and climate policy
If we must have a 'hard Brexit', let's at least make it low-carbon
Rather than protecting big business from the impact of Brexit, government should do more to support the low-carbon transition during this turbulent time, argues Molly Scott Cato
Soft Brexit-hard Brexit: where should green business stand?
The UK must stay inside the single market if we want to deliver a truly green economy, argues Molly Scott Cato
Poll: UK public backs EU rules for nature protection
More than 80 per cent of British public want to see UK government maintain or improve EU rules that protect our natural environment post-Brexit
The EU ETS in a post-Brexit world
What does the future have in store for Europe's carbon trading scheme, asks EEF's Nicholas Troja
Reasons to be cheerful
Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan finds the bright side for the green economy in the UK's post-Brexit political landscape
The next steps for renewables
REA's James Court considers how the Britain's political upheaval will affect the clean energy sector
Brexit and the war on regulation: be afraid
David Powell at the New Economics Foundation warns Brexit may bring fresh attacks on green regulation