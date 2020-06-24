EU Emission Allowance
Reports: British Steel to secure £100m government loan to help meet carbon credit bill
Sky News reveals government is poised to announce loan package, as company prepares for EU emissions trading scheme bill
Renewables surge, coal declines: The inside track on Europe's clean energy transition
Renewables deliver a third of EU power, emissions keep falling, but lignite clings on - all the key takeaways from Sandbag and Agora Energiewende's latest annual assessment
Reports: EU drafts law to tighten up energy efficiency targets
Draft document seen by Reuters proposes 30 per cent cut to energy use by 2030 compared with business as usual
The EU ETS in a post-Brexit world
What does the future have in store for Europe's carbon trading scheme, asks EEF's Nicholas Troja
EU carbon price tumbles in wake of Brexit uncertainty
UK's vote to leave the European Union sends shockwaves through carbon markets and prompts fears of EU ETS exit
How the EU delivered its 2020 emissions target six years early
Member states reduced emissions 24 per cent in 2014 compared to 1990 levels
EU environment ministers urge Paris ratification and carbon trading reform
Environment council adopts statement in support of Paris Agreement and debates reform of the EU emissions trading scheme
Report: EU vital to UK's nascent electric car market
E3G briefing note argues EU is essential to the growth prospects of those UK low carbon industries with high export potential
What would a link-up between China and the EU's carbon markets mean for emissions trading?
UK's chief climate envoy has revealed to BusinessGreen that China is developing a carbon trading system scheme that will be "compatible" with the EU's - but what will this mean in practice?
TTIP threatens EU environmental goals, green business leaders warn
New business alliance say the EU-US trade deal would undermine environmental regulations as well as democracy
Could post-Paris climate policy drive growth in carbon trading?
Latest Thomson Reuters report suggests EU emissions trading reform is finally taking effect, while Obama's Clean Power Plan could pave the way for surge in US carbon markets
Adidas and Aldi among German business giants calling for beefed up EU climate policy
Coalition of more than 30 German businesses demands an overhaul of EU climate and energy policy in the wake of Paris Agreement
EU on track for 24 per cent emissions cut by 2020
New EEA report shows the European Union surpassed its 2020 target last year
MPs to probe impact of EU environmental policies ahead of Brexit referendum
Environmental Audit Committee to examine the role of EU policies in improving UK environmental issues
Global carbon market value to hit €70bn this year
Point Carbon expects 55 per cent rise in value based on higher turnover of credits in Europe and extension of North American schemes
Fixing the EU ETS for heavy industries - an impossible task?
EEF's Roz Bulleid sets out its wishlist for reforms to Europe's carbon trading platform
EU carbon allowance surplus set to double by 2020
Sandbag research suggests oversupply may hit 4.5 billion allowances, undermining drive to low carbon economy
Carbon market continues faltering march into the mainstream
Survey of market stakeholders finds strong support for emissions trading system, but questions remain over its role in driving green growth
Report: Global carbon markets set to hit €64bn in 2014
Analysts predict a temporary restriction of allowances will trigger a surge in the value of CO2 in Europe next month
EU carbon market backloading fix set for March - but will it work?
MEPs approve early implementation of plan to withhold 900 million allowances from auction in bid to boost flagging carbon price
Tata and Celsa Steel compensated in attempt to prevent 'carbon leakage'
Government confirms £16m paid out to help energy intensive firms cope with the indirect costs of EU Emissions Trading Scheme
EU carbon markets set 'to be oversupplied until 2027'
Analysts predict 2.5 billion surplus allowances will take seven years to erode even with more ambitious climate policies
Businesses call for action as new figures reveal impact of climate policies
Government insists package of support measures could offset up to half of the cost of green surcharge on energy bills
Carbon price plunges again as Germany cancels auction
Analysts warn failed auctions are creating a vicious cycle which pushes prices down further