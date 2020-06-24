EU elections
After the green rush: What the EU elections could spell for green business
Climate and environment were top EU election issues prompting a 'green wave' of MEPs, but how might this translate into policy action?
European elections: Green wave sweeps Europe
Collapse in support for centre ground parties powers rise of greens across the continent
What do the European elections mean for climate action?
Populists and the liberal order go head-to-head in a battle for control of Europe this week - The results could define the EU's approach to the climate crisis for years to come