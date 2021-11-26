ESG investment

Study: Fashion sector decarbonisation can deliver attractive financial returns to investors

Management

Study: Fashion sector decarbonisation can deliver attractive financial returns to investors

Major report calculates that $1tr will be required to decarbonise resource and carbon-intensive sector, of which just $50bn needs to be covered by government and philanthropy

clock 26 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Poll: Climate change top issue for British public, trumping concerns over Covid-19 and Brexit

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Government sets out net zero buildings guide for UK's public sector estate

23 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Green Finance Institute unveils plan to boost EU's building renovation finance market

24 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

20 November 2021 • 5 min read