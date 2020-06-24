Ericsson
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
Ericsson partnership to develop smart energy services for solar sector
Cross-industry deal with ABB and E.ON also to focus on commercial real estate, transport and data centres
Ericsson takes steps to crack 5G puzzle with energy saving batteries and indoor coverage boost
Mobile giant says new indoor coverage booster will improve networks in well insulated properties
Ericsson chief exec touts role of business in climate fight
Hans Vestberg says broadband networks can help reduce 20 per cent of worldwide CO2 emissions and nourish sustainable development
Tech giants team up with EU to develop uniform CO2 reporting
Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Dell, Ericsson and BT among firms testing new methodologies, as Commission prepares consultation
Pressure mounts for IT inclusion in Copenhagen agreement
Industry steps up lobbying for energy-efficient IT projects to be included in expanded CDM
China's Huawei to supply solar-powered base stations to Bangladesh
Rural mobile coverage to be provided by off-grid telecom towers
Ericsson debuts next generation solar-powered base station
Solar technology ideal for rural locations in developing world, but mobile infrastructure giant sceptical over global rollout