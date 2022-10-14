ERG

ERG switches on 50MW of onshore wind capacity in Scotland

Wind

ERG switches on 50MW of onshore wind capacity in Scotland

Italian developer also plans to commission another 36MW of power generation capacity at the new Sandy Knowe wind farm early next year

clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
