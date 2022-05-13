Enviornment Act

Six months since the Environment Act was passed, there's still no sign of nature recovery

Policy

Ministers must press ahead with bold biodiversity targets that can unlock much-needed investment for efforts to enhance nature, argues The Wildlife Trusts' Elliot Chapman-Jones

clock 13 May 2022 • 6 min read
