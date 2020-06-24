Energy Research Institute
Nuclear fusion breakthrough hailed by Lockheed Martin
Company predicts compact reactors could be ready for commercial use within 10 years
China's urbanisation to hinder "low carbon" development, says study
Experts predict that rapidly expanding cities mean CO2 emissions will peak no sooner than 2035
China mulls carbon tax to fend off US environmental levy on imports
State think-tanks suggest government impose carbon tax scheme by 2013
China's rapid growth imperils global climate change goal, says study
Rich nations need to cut CO2 emissions 90 per cent, says national think-tank