Energy Demand Observatory and Laboratory

Top universities launch new £8m home energy data project

Technology

Top universities launch new £8m home energy data project

University of Oxford and UCL to investigate how uptake of zero carbon technologies will impact future energy demand

clock 13 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
04

Demystifying the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero for local authorities

15 November 2023 • 9 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read